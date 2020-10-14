Best Farms to Visit this Fall

Photo Credit: Stades Farm

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

This Fall season there’s a lot of outdoor activities to do, but the one that’s a go to for a lot of people is going to farms. There are tons of cute and trendy pictures to take and activities for all ages.

All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock is one of the largest honey crisp orchards in Illinois. There are many activities there including ziplines, moon train, petting zoo, and of course apple picking. According to O the Places We Go, it’s an extra $3 to hand-pick honey crisp apples. There are tons of delicious treats to try, and everything caramel is made on site. They also have things super spaced out to ensure people don’t get crowded

Royal Oak Farm Orchard in Harvard is one of the most unique farms in Illinois. They have a tractor ride, apple cider by a bonfire, a petting zoo, and according to O the Places We Go, the nation’s only apple maze.

Stades Farm and Market in McHenry is a super fun place for the whole family. There’s a super cute pumpkin ride out to the pumpkin patch, corn pit, mini zipline, and rides for all ages.

Heritage Farm located in Schaumburg, is a super cool farm to learn about the history of farms in general, dating back to the 1880’s. Unfortunately, they don’t have their livestock out due to COVID and some of their other activities are not offered. You could still go this season to experience some fun and learn about farms.