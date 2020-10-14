Benedictine Alumna Speaks on New District 202 Hybrid Learning Model

Photo Credit: Nicole Jeffrey

Kathy Karagiannis – News Writer

Plainfield School District 202 announced students will return to in-person learning starting late October 2020-January 2021. Teachers are working efficiently to ensure the safety of all their students’ return back to the classroom. Benedictine University alumna, and Plainfield Central High School physics teacher, Nicole Jeffrey expresses her excitement to see students again along with illustrating the precautions that will be taken into her classroom setting.

In a recent press release, District 202 Board of Education states, “K-12 grade multi-needs special education students are scheduled to return to classrooms on October 26, 2020…preschool and kindergarten students would return to school the week of November 2, 2020. Older students would return in small grade-related groups between November 16, 2020 to January 19, 2021.”

Although the classroom environment will not be completely the same, having students back will gain a sense of normalcy for all. Jeffrey explains further on what she looks forward to the most when hybrid learning begins, stating, “I know it won’t be back to normal yet, but it’ll be great to see my students and actually get to meet them in person!”

Jeffrey describes particularly what her classroom will look like, saying, “I usually have 30 desks in my classroom but it’s down to 24. Each desk has a different color tape on it so that 1st period sits in a certain color desk, and 2nd period will sit in the other color desk with teachers cleaning the desks between periods. As of right now we will only have 12 students in the room at a time so that the students can sit every other seat to maintain social distancing.”

She explains that for some students, this adjustment will be exciting considering it being a half day, along with face-to-face interactions with peers and staff. While other students struggle on getting back into a timely routine.

Jeffrey acknowledges her gratitude and appreciation for all teachers during their hybrid transitions while sharing her message saying, “We adapted to this new challenge and it made us even better teachers than we were before. I just want all teachers to know that they are valued and I am so proud of everything teachers have sacrificed and accomplished to get where we are with remote learning today.”

Sources: http://www.psd202.org/news/1575