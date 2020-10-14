Bears Set to Square Off Against the Panthers

Nick Foles led the Bears to a 20-19 win agaisnt the Buccaneers. Photo Credit: USA Today

Logan Shepard – Sports Writer

After a huge win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the 4-1 Bears head to Charlotte to play the 3-2 Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are coming off a seven-point win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The big question for the Bears coming into this week is: Will their offense be more productive?

Over the past few weeks, the Bears offense has been lacking. The third quarter being the worst for them as they have not scored a single point coming into the second half. Most of the Bears points come in the fourth quarter, and these late leads are keeping all Bears fans on the edge of their seat.

The Panthers may be out with their biggest weapon. Superstar running back, Christian McCaffery, has been on the IR for an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2. They will not know whether he will play until closer to game time. If McCaffery is not active, Mike Davis will get to continue to start for the Panthers.

A key to the game for the Bears is to stop the run game. Their run defense has been not been as strong as in years past. Eddie Goldman opted out due to COVID-19, which left a big hole in the center of the defensive line. Another key to the game is, get the offense rolling. By keeping the Carolina defense on the field, it will allow the Bears’ 7th ranked defense to rest up, so they can make plays when they are on the field.