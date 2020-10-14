ACE Center – BenU’s Hidden Gem

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Sajina Jacobs – News Writer

The Academic and Career Enrichment Center (ACE) is an invaluable tool for Benedictine students. They are dedicated to helping provide necessary accommodations to students with disabilities and the student body as a whole by providing career workshops, tutoring, and other study skills courses. Even now with most classes taking on an online format, the ACE Center is still hard at work to provide students with the same level of support as it did in the years prior.

Associate Director of ACE Melissa Mouhelis states, “Students still have the same opportunities to access academic support services including one-on-one tutoring sessions from our learning specialists in math, science and writing, tutoring from our peer tutors in these same subjects and more, study skills workshops on topics such as time management, and assistance with accommodations for students with disabilities.”

Academic Peer tutoring, which would have normally taken place in Goodwin, is now being carried out online. To attend, students email the particular tutor for their subject, and the tutor responds with instructions to log in to the virtual room to receive assistance.

Mouhelis states, “Our peer tutors are very qualified and eager to help their classmates.”

Students can also utilize career services to get help with writing resumes, mock interviews, and even help virtual finding an internship or job through scheduled appointments and walk-in hours. The ACE Center is also at work to bring us virtual career events this fall “with major employers such as Northwestern Medicine, ALDI, Inc., and a site visit to WGN Studios,” as taken from the ACE Center website. All services provided by the ACE Center are free and links for all virtual services and resources can be found at their website http://www.ben.edu/ace.