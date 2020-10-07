Trump Drives by his Supporters

Photo Credit: npr.org

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and came out to the public on Friday night revealing his positive test result. According to NPR, he then flew out to Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda. President Trump had multiple symptoms including: fever, fatigue, and also had to get oxygen twice throughout his recovery.

Many people stood outside Walter Reed to support President Trump during his recovery. According to ABC News, he left Walter Reed Sunday evening for a little time to wave to all his supporters. President Trump went to Twitter to thank all his doctors and nurses. He also stated “We’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street, and they’ve been out there for a long time and they’ve got Trump flags and they love our country.”

President Trump had a speedy recovery and is now back in the White House.