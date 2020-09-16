Kardashians Canceled After 20 Seasons

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Photo Credit: U.S.sun.com

Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced their last season will air in 2021. Their 20th season will air 14 years after their first episode.

Kim Kardasian posted a throwback photo on her Instagram captioning it “Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

She also stated, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever”.

According to the U.S. Sun, Kris Jenner, their mom and manager was the one to decide the show should end after Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie all wanted to take a break from filming.