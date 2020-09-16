Coronavirus Myths v. Facts

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Above is a map of the United States with the different colors signifiying the severity of COVID-19 by state. Photo Credit: wamu.com

COVID-19 has changed a lot of norms for everyone and scientists are still learning more about this virus.

Many people believe there is already a vaccine available. Although there is no vaccine available currently, some vaccines are in phase 3 of their testing making it close to being ready for the public.

CNN Health stated in an article all about COVID-19 that, “Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS’, “Face the Nation” that there was a “quite good chance” researchers will know by the end of October whether its experimental vaccine works.”

Many stores have been encountering people with fake cards and flyers claiming they are exempt from wearing a mask and they are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to Hopkins Medicine, these cards or flyers are fake and even fraudulent.

Many people also believe kids pose no threat to the spread of the virus. Although kids are less likely to be directly infected by the virus, they are carriers of the virus who could then pass it onto the older population.

The safest thing to do currently is wearing a mask, wash your hands, and maintain a minimum of six feet of distance if possible.