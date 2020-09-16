Bears Claw Back to Beat the Lions

Logan Shepard – Sports Writer

The Chicago Bears started the season off with a 27-23 win against the Detroit Lions. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky led the comeback as he threw three touchdown passes in the final quarter.

After a disappointing 8-8 season, the Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. This move gave Trubisky competition in training camp and a battle for the starting job. Last week, Trubisky was named the starter.

That decision looked like the incorrect one as the Bears got off to a very slow start. The Bears passing game struggled as they only had 8 completions for 120 yards in the first half.

However, the Bears were able to move the ball on the ground. With runs by David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson, they averaged over 5 yards per carry on the day.

The Lions were in control of the game, scoring the first touchdown to give them a 13-6 at halftime. They started the second half with a long drive capped off with a T.J Hockenson touchdown catch.

After a Bears punt, the Lions added more points with a Matt Prater field goal making the score 23-6 Lions.

With 13:39 remaining, Trubisky connected with Jimmy Graham for a touchdown to pull within 10 points.

The Lions missed a 55-yard field goal wide right. The miss allowed the Bears to march down the field and score in five plays with another touchdown pass from Trubisky.

Two plays later, Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted a pass which was tipped and intercepted by Kyle Fuller.

Shortly after, Trubisky made a perfect throw to Anthony Miller for a 27-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bears the lead 27-23 with under 2 minutes remaining.

The game was far from over as the Lions drove down the field with ease. Lions’ wide receiver Danny Amendola’s 32-yard reception put them 16 yards away from the end zone.

On the following play, Lions running back D’Andre Swift looked like he might win the game for the Lions. Instead, he dropped a wide-open pass near the goal line that sealed the win for the Bears.

“What a break,” Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy said about the Swift drop.

The Bears look to continue to get better with the Giants next on their schedule.