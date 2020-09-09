Selena Gomez releases ‘Rare Beauty’

Photo Credit: cosmopolitan.com

Amber Syed – Scene Editor

Selena Gomez just launched her new beauty line, Rare Beauty, on Sep. 3. You can find it Sephora stores or online at Rare Beauty.com.

The story behind her makeup line is to make girls feel like they are not alone in life when society pressures them to all look a certain way. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she also wants this beauty line to help people find beauty in their imperfections.

Rare Beauty also brings mental health services to underserved communities. According to Fox Business, Rare Beauty will “donate 1% of all sales toward mental health resources.”

This new makeup line offers 48 different shades of foundation and concealers to ensure people feel safe and comfortable with the options they have and the look they want.