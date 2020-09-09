COVID-19 case on campus, resident

The follow is an email sent Wednesday, Sept. 9 from the university:

————–

All,

The welfare and safety of our community during this time is Benedictine University’s primary concern. We are writing to inform you of a recent development related to COVID-19. The University has consulted with local public health officials, reviewed recommendations from the CDC and taken the necessary precautions.

Through surveillance testing, we learned that an individual who is a resident on our Lisle campus has tested positive for COVID-19. The University has acted quickly in response to this positive case and is following all CDC, state and local public health protocols. Based on contact tracing results, no action needs to be taken by the campus community at large at this time. Individuals who may be affected have been contacted personally by University staff.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind our community of some important information regarding COVID-19. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, we are requesting your immediate attention to and compliance with the following recommendations not only to ensure your own well-being but the well-being of others:

Engage in social distancing (at least six feet apart from others) AND wear a face covering in public spaces and common areas;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Cover your cough or sneeze into your flexed elbow or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands immediately;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth;

Stay home if feeling sick no matter the symptoms; and

Avoid sharing items with roommates or others; if you do, clean and disinfect before sharing or using.

Please be vigilant about monitoring yourself for any COVID-19 symptoms daily. If you are experiencing COVID-19 or other flu-like symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider or Student Health Services at (630) 829-6046. To help prevent spread, you are expected to isolate at home or in your room and immediately complete the Student Symptom Reporting Form or the Employee Symptom Reporting Form, as indicated.

We understand that this is a challenging situation on many levels. Our surveillance testing of Lisle residential students and athletes will continue daily and a dashboard will be posted on the BenU COVID site later this week to communicate the University’s results. To date, we have conducted 140 tests and have 1 confirmed positive case. We ask that you respect the privacy of this individual. We will continue to take steps to help protect the health and safety of our community.

Sincerely,

Benedictine University COVID- 19 Tracking Team