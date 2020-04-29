Sanampreet K. Bhullar

Staff Writer

As news about COVID-19 continues to spread, so do the anxieties about COVID-19. From various outlets, whether it’s news to social media, a lot of information is circulating. Some of the information is true, but much is misinformed or only partially correct.

It is essential to distinguish the factual news, from those that might be biased. Websites such as the CDC.gov provide reliable information while also providing additional websites and sub-links such as the COVID-19 tracker, which is consistently updated.

Sourcing out reliable sources in addition to preparation, can help reduce feelings of panic. Many of us are continuing to practice social distancing, by staying at home and implementing good hand hygiene.

Just within these past few weeks, millions of students and faculty have made adjustments to online learning in the US. In lieu of social distancing measurements, many non-essential workers and small businesses have been greatly affected.

When President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security, and CARES Act, into law this past March, stimulus checks up to $1200 were distributed to Americans.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) created additional funding programs for small businesses that were affected. As we continue to live through these difficult times, we must remind ourselves that we are not alone and that many of us are going through a similar situation.

We are closer to each other that we know it. One way that we can support our community is to donate blood and volunteer for the American Red Cross.

**.The American Red Cross has provided excellent resources for those who are interested about the safety protocols that are being implemented ***.

Additional excellent resources for students and faculty who are interested in how they can help can check out the following websites, which include virtual volunteering opportunities:

Translation Without Borders (TWB) – https://translatorswithoutborders.org/; Are you bilingual or trilingual? Whatever the case may be, help those in translation needs!

Right Here at Home – http://rhah.org/; Help eliminate poverty through education and technology.

Ark of Hope for Children – https://arkofhopeforchildren.org/; Become an Online Ambassador for those victimized as children by human trafficking, child abuse, and bullying.

As always, stay positive and stay COVID-negative!