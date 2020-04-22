Kaitlyn Estopare

Staff Writer

In response to COVID-19, earlier this month the National Association of Colleges and Employers conducted a survey of 135 employers on the status of their recruitment and hiring activity for full-time and internship opportunities.

The survey data revealed that forty-two percent of employers expect to continually increase their virtual recruiting activity in the coming months. Although some employers are still hiring students for their summer internship programs, they are making modifications to those positions such as twenty-nine percent are moving their internship positions to virtual programs, and thirty-five percent are delaying the start date to reduce the length of their internships.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty about what the job market might look like in the near or distant future, some employers are still accepting applications for internship and career opportunities to fill their anticipated needs for when things get back to normal.

“It is a good idea for students to initiate their efforts to secure an internship or career opportunity, and the staff of the Benedictine University Academic and Enrichment Center (ACE) is available to guide students through that process,” stated Lee Cruz, Internship and Career Advisor.

The ACE staff offers guidance on resume and cover letter writing, internship and job searching, professional networking, and interviewing. In addition to these resources, the department offers ACE Connect, a database displaying internship and job listings that are available. ACE also manages the BenU Network, which gives students the opportunity to network with Benedictine Alumni through the online system.

Numerous valuable career resources are available on the ACE Center webpage at http://www.ben.edu/ace. All the department’s career-related services are free and available all year long to students and alumni, including throughout the summer. Students and alumni are welcome and encouraged to schedule an appointment to meet with a career advisor via email, phone, or video, by contacting the department at ace@ben.edu.