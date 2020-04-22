Amber Syed

The Coronavirus is affecting the whole world but it is showing racial disparity throughout the United States.

According to the New York Times, “The epidemic has hit African-Americans and Hispanics especially hard, including in New York, where the virus is twice as deadly for those populations”.

The reason for the disparities is still unknown, but many health care providers are urging the Trump Administration to find out the cause of this. So far according to ABC News, the black population takes up about 30% of COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, NPR also states that some physicians don’t refer colored people to get tested for the coronavirus leading to them not getting the proper treatment.