Amber Syed

Humans are not the only ones getting affected by the COVID-19 virus. Even rats are getting affected by the virus which has made them change their eating habits.

People are staying home as much as possible and restaurants and grocery stores are limiting their hours of operation. This happens to cut off the main source of food for rats. According to NBC News, On deserted streets across the country, rats are in dire survival mode, and their ability to survive is being tested.

Just like humans, rats have survival instincts. According to the New York Post, in this case they’re even eating their own kind. Bobby Corrigan, a rodentologist, who specializes in urban vermin, told NBC News, “These rats are fighting with one another; now the adults are killing the young in the nest and cannibalizing the pups”.