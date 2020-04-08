Amber Syed

Scene Editor

All American

The show was inspired by a true story of a high school football player who gets the chance to play at a Beverly high school. He struggles to find the right home for himself and fights to be there for both of his families.

Money Heist

This show is about eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Greys Anatomy

A drama series centered around a character of one the best surgeons, and aspires to even better.

On My Block

According to IMDB this is a coming-of-age story about four bright, street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the gritty inner city of South Central Los Angeles.

Rick and Morty

According to IMDB this is an animated series on adult-swim about the infinite adventures of Rick, a genius alcoholic and careless scientist, with his grandson Morty, a 14 year-old anxious boy who is not so smart. Together, they explore the infinite universes; causing mayhem and running into trouble.

Lucifer

Lucifer, bored of his life in hell, moves to L.A. where he meets a detective and starts to help the human race and this detective who doesn’t get affected by his powers.

You

This story is about a man who is obsessed with the girl he wants and is willing to go to any extreme measure to get her.