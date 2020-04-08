Alister Hosseini

Graduating college in conjunction to applying for jobs sparks a set of emotions that can be hard to explain to many. Anxiety, excitement, and relief, to name a few. For 2020 graduates, these emotions are altered due to the complete pause on the job market due to COVID-19. Imagine trying to graduate and search for a job, when you can’t leave your house or shake someone’s hand.

COVID-19 has presented itself with a life changing impact. People have lost their jobs, gotten sick, are forced to stay in their homes, and have been watching the economy drop. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has set a requirement for individuals to engage in social distancing in order to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes people staying in their homes and only leaving if necessary, such as getting groceries and picking up prescription medications.

With that being said, the job market has diminished considerably. “You know, it’s rather difficult to really understand what is going on. One second, you’re arranging plans for your graduation party, and then the next day you’re watching the news with requirements pertaining to gathering in social settings. How am I supposed to get a job, when all I can do is stay in my house? I guess we will see what happens,” said Aaron Brockmeier, a graduating senior.

Though the job market is paused for graduates of 2020, it is important to remember that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The quarantine won’t last forever, and you’ve made it this far.