“Fun fact: the word ‘quarantine’ comes from ‘quarantena’, meaning ‘forty days’, used in 14th-15th-century Venetian language (the period that all ships were required to be isolated before passengers and crew could go ashore during the Black Death plague). So, 2020, or 20+20= quarantine,” -@axmxz on Tumblr.

With any major event, or potential major event, strange conspiracy theories are bound to pop up. Each one seemingly crazier than the last. From claiming the government is using COVID-19 as an excuse to get everyone inside so “they can change the batteries inside the birds,” to the relation between the black plague to COVID-19 reaching as far as the fact that it is the Chinese year of the rat. Here are a few of the conspiracy theories that have surfaced over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

5G Theory:

A conspiracy theory that Woody Harrelson posted about on his Instagram page is the theory of 5G. The fear of the fifth generation of wireless communication infrastructure, or 5G, was rising for the past few years, but with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic many people are pointing at this as the cause. Prior to the virus people were afraid of cancer from 5G due to the increased radiation. According to Buzzfeed, 5G has so far rolled out in about 40 countries worldwide, most notably South Korea and China, but also in dozens of US cities, including Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

Bill Gates Theory:

Another theory is that the government released the virus on purpose, originally in 2018. They did this to make money off of a potential vaccine. According to Rolling Stone, this theory was also tied to Bill Gates because he announced in 2019 that his foundation, Pirbright Foundation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, would help fund an unrelated project to study livestock disease and immunology.

Eating Bats Theory:

There is also a theory going around that the virus originated from Chinese people eating bats. According to Rolling Stone this theory arose from the previous SARS outbreak between 2002-2003. This virus was also believed to originate from bats in China.

Engineered by Chinese government as a weapon against America:

This theory came about because of the tension between the 2 counties. According to Rolling Stone, Sen. Tom Cotton publicly endorsed this idea on Fox News last month, “We don’t know where it originated, and we have to get to the bottom of that,” Cotton said. “We also know that just a few miles away from that food market is China’s only biosafety level 4 super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases.”