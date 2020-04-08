Syeda Saberi

News Editor

This past Wednesday, China lifted their lockdown in the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus originated. Wuhan had recently only seen 3 new cases in the past 3 weeks with no new death reports which was a drastic change compared to their state in January. Residents may also travel as long as they show authorities a government sanctioned phone app that detects whether they are a flight risk based on their home address, health history, and previous travels. However, authorities are still keeping a watchful eye on the commute to ensure the virus does not spread again. Residents have commented that they are not likely to leave anyways as they have experienced firsthand the severity of the virus. Their friends got sick. Their friends and friends’ relatives died. Right before their eyes, one by one, they left us. [The residents’] understanding of this disaster is deeper compared to people in other cities” stated Yan Hui a Wuhan resident. While the lockdown has been lifted, business report that they expect things to be sluggish for some time before normalcy returns.

Nadia, a 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and no one knows how. Along with Nadia, 2 other tigers and 3 lions have also tested positive after they began exhibiting symptoms of a dry cough. The University of Illinois and the National Veterinary Services laboratory ran the tests along with several others including chest x-rays and a test for respiratory disease common in cats. The zoo has been closed since March 16th, 2020 but essential workers were still in contact with the 6,000 or so animals when Nadia began getting sick. Her caretakers now practice social distancing when feeding her and the zoo’s chief veterinarian Paul Calle states that there is no one person that the zoo believes passed on the virus as none of their staff that worked with the cats had tested positive. “None of the cats got particularly sick, and we expect them all to make full recoveries.” stated Calle. Nadia is the first animal in the U.S. to have contracted the virus but officials state that it is not likely that this can predict how domestic cats respond to the virus. It is recommended that individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 maintain social distancing with their pets as well due to the limited information there is on domestic animals and the virus.