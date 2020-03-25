Amber Syed

Scene Editor

In times of panic people typically fight or flight, but in the recent COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, people are not doing either. They are stocking up on toilet paper. The question running through many people’s minds is why toilet paper out of all things?

The first reason is people are very social animals and take cues from one another. When people saw other people buying toilet paper till the shelves were clean, they immediately jumped to doing the same. People posting pictures on social media, of the empty shelves where toilet paper used to be stocked also put people in panic. This is because people felt if they didn’t go out and get the most amount of toilet paper they could, they would end up getting none.

The other reason people are stocking up on so much toilet paper is because it is a nonperishable item that’s handy for multiple reasons. People typically use toilet paper after going to the bathroom but in the case of the virus, it can also be used as a replacement for facial tissue. According to World Economic Forum, it’s an item that you are guaranteed to use up.