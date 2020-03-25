Syeda Saberi

News Editor

While we are under quarantine, many people are claiming that this virus is allowing nature to reset its button and giving animals a chance at living their best life.

Twitter user @cosodelirante tweeted of boars roaming the town and air pollution rates dropping with the deserted streets. “Nature is reclaiming its spaces during quarantine in Italy”**

Italian residents who have been under quarantine since March 9th took to social media to post pictures of ducks, dolphins, and swans gracing the rivers in Italy. Posts of Venice’s otherwise overcrowded canals being flooded with dolphins and swans that usually steered clear of the tourist attraction are popping up more often. Several residents shared videos of Venice’s now clean and clear waterways which usually are crowded with tourists in boats. While the wildlife is not a rare site, it is a sign of hope for those in Italy. Several platforms have taken to debunking these photos, stating that the wildlife has always been a part of Italy, just not as noticed. But there is a positive effect overall as Italy is seeing less pollution.

“The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom,” stated a spokesperson for Venice’s mayor’s office. “The air is less polluted since there are less vaporetti and boat traffic than usual because of the restricted movement of residents,”

With several zoos around the world being closed to the public, the animals are being given the opportunity to explore different habitats under supervision. The Chicago Shedd Aquarium took its penguins out to visit other exhibits. In a video that has more than 2000 views, the penguins can be seen excitedly making their way through the hallways of the Shedd and stopping by different exhibits.

