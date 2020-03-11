Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

Anderson, Fleming and Garcia will all compete at the 2020 NCAA Div. III Indoor Championships. Photo courtesy of benueagles.com and naccsports.com.

After completing their fifth consecutive indoor conference title, the men’s track team is sending three athletes to compete at nationals. Matt Fleming, Marcos Garcia and DJ Anderson all enter the meet holding a 7 seed or better in their competitions.

Matt Fleming is making his return to the national meet where he has had success at both indoors and outdoors. Matt has placed 4th and 5th in long jump at his two other appearances at the indoor championships. In the 2017 Outdoor Championships, he took home runner-up honors as he also was a part of a national championship relay team.

This season Fleming finished first at the conference championships in long jump as well as finishing third in the 55m dash and triple jump. He was named NACC Field Athlete of the Year and was also NACC Athlete of the Week after winning the Eastern Illinois University Meet. Fleming will compete in long jump where he is seeded 5th nationally.

Marcos Garcia is competing in the 5000m where he is seeded seventh in the nation. Last year, he competed in the 3000m at nationals where he finished 9th. Marcos competed in the 5000m in the 2019 Outdoor Championships where he finished seventh in the nation. He finished first in the NACC in the 3000m and the 1-mile.

DJ Anderson is competing in two events, the 200m and 400m. DJ has had quite the indoor track season. He was named NACC Athlete of the Week a total of five times throughout the season. At the conference championship, DJ finished first in the 200m and 400m and was also a part of the 4x400m relay team that took first. To add on to that, he finished second in the triple jump.

Those accomplishments earned DJ NACC Men’s Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year. He is returning to nationals after finishing 14th in the 400m last year and has his sights set on improving that finish.

“My goal is to be a national champion.” Anderson said. “Both my coaches and my teammates have made sure no matter what I give my all in everything I’m doing.”

DJ attributes his successful season to the training he has done. He is currently ranked sixth in the 200m and fourth in the 400m.

“Training has been a lot of max velocity work and strength training. I have been very consistent in giving it my all in every practice.”

The meet will be held this weekend at JDL Fast Track Winston-Salem, NC.