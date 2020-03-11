Sophia Mattimiro

Editor-in-Chief

On Tuesday, March 10, Goldenvoice announced that both music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach would be rescheduled for October. Originally Coachella was to take place in April, starting on Friday 10. Stagecoach, a country music festival also hosted by Goldenvoice, was set to be held on starting April 24.

With Coachella being one of the largest music festivals, there was concern of such a large number of people gathering together at a time when public health announcements are covering the news. At the request of the County of Riverside and other health authorities, both music festivals were moved to October to ensure the safety of public health.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice said in a public statement.

Coachella’s new dates are October 9-11, and 16-18. Stagecoach will now be held October 23-25.

Everyone who has purchased tickets will still have their tickets honored for the new October dates.

Further information will be given on Friday, March 13 for refunds if festival goers are unable to make the new times.