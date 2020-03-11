Syeda Saberi

News Editor

This past Saturday, BenU Red Cross participated in a community pantry drive event to help distribute food to members of the DuPage county area. Students were able to assist in packing food and creating to go boxes of non-perishable goods that were given to those in need. With this event, the club aimed to help eradicate hunger and ease the burden on individuals and family members of the community.

“I joined Red Cross to find just those opportunities that will make me aware yet capable to help provide relief to those in need, whether it be by hosting blood drives, serving at the food pantry, or simply discuss a local/global concern during our GBM’s.” stated President of Red Cross BU, Urva Mehveen.

Red Cross BU focuses on providing aid and services to the community and educating members on the various local and global issues. Such issues include suicide prevention (geared towards the opioid crisis) and the Australian bushfires.

“We offer volunteering opportunities at various places like Villa St. Benedict, where we did a ceramics painting activity with the residents, and West Suburban Community Pantry, where we distributed food to those in need in the community. Our next blood drive will be held on April 15th in collaboration with MSA during their IAW week.” continued Mehveen.

Red Cross BU has partnered with Red Cross Chicago every semester to host blood drives that are open to students and faculty. They also host CPR/AED certification courses that allow pre professional students the experience needed to gain their CPR certifications and be qualified to apply for clinical positions in hospitals or outpatient care.

