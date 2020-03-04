Amber Syed

Scene Editor

About a month ago, the groundhogs did not see their shadows this year which means spring is springing forward pretty quickly!

With spring coming so quickly Starbucks is ready to bring out their new spring drinks. This year they are coming out with two new drink flavors and two new breakfast wraps.

The new drinks are the Iced Pineapple Matcha, which is green, and Iced Golden Ginger, which is yellow. According to People’s they also offer these drinks with coconut milk to give non-dairy people an option as well.

These flavors became available from March 3 and are part of the Happy Hour deal.