Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

After losing in the conference tournament both the men and women’s basketball teams were patiently waiting to see if their name would be called to play in the most honorable tournament of the season; the NCAA Division III basketball tournament.

Both Eagles squads took a huge sigh of relief as the men’s and women’s basketball teams were both selected to play in the tournament. Interestingly enough they both received Pool C bids for their own respective tournament. For the men, this is the first Pool C bid in program history, but it is not the first time they have played in the tournament.

In 2016, the Eagles squad battled their way to the Men’s division III national championship against the University of St. Thomas Tommies. This was the first ever meeting between two catholic schools in the title game. It was very competitive but the Tommies edged out BenU with a score of 82-76. This was the end to a historic run where the Eagles were handed their first loss during that season; they ended the season 31-1.

They travel to Springfield, Ohio to take on Susquehanna University; who reigns from Pennsylvania. They won the Landmark Conference and received an automatic bid.

The women on the other hand are having a historic season themselves. According to benuealges.com, this is the second bid in program history with the first coming in 2002. On top of that they swept the conference with a 20-0 record and is the first program to do such a thing. This was their first conference title since 1997.

Before they lost in the conference championship game, the Eagles were red-hot and were rolling on a 17-game win streak. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, but their season is still alive and they have a chance to continue to make history.

The ladies are heading up north to UW-Whitewater where they will play Trine University; who lost in their own conference championship.

Regardless of how they finish, both programs have had amazing seasons and will look to build on this for next year. Linked are the brackets the men and women are competing in.