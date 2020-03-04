Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

Last week, Dean of Students, Marco Masini, announced in an email that cricket is coming to Benedictine University. The club anticipates to start in the fall of 2020. The email was asking students to “to assist with the planning and implementation of this global sport for our campus.”

Cricket is played on a 22-yard playing area with a wicket at each end. Each wicket is composed of two bails balanced on three stumps. The objective of cricket is to score more runs than your opponent. Runs are scored by the two batsmen on the pitch running back and forth between the wickets.

The sport of cricket is very popular around the world. Over one hundred countries are members of the International Cricket Council with the oldest members being Australia, England, South Africa and India. It’s popularity in the United States is growing. According to an article published by the BBC, an estimated 200,000 people play cricket in 44 states.

The Cricket team would be considered a club and compete against other universities. Ninety-two colleges and universities are listed on AmericanCollegeCricket.com. The local schools listed include UIC, Northern Illinois, Northwestern and the University of Chicago.

This year’s American College Cricket Championship is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from March 11 to 15. Last year’s winner was West Virginia University.

If you are interested in joining, contact Marco Masini at mmasini@ben.edu.