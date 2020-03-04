Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Most people are ready for winter coats to go back into the closet and be able to shop for some new things for the spring season. This year has some new color trends that are super fun.

The first color trend is Flame Scarlet. This is a very bright and bold color but it makes an outfit look much more interesting

Faded denim is a much easier color to style up or down. It can simply be incorporated into jeans to be dressed down or as a dress to be dressed up.

Yellow is definitely a staple color for spring every year. This year there are more neutral toned yellow trends seen. It is also a color that could be easily dressed up or down.

The color pink shade is the perfect shade of pink for day or night. According to Who What Wear wearing this color in different and unique fabrics still makes it look perfect.

Purple colors are a hit or miss for most people, but this year the lilac color is the perfect shade of purple that brings color into an outfit but doesn’t stand out too much.