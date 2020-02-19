Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

With two games left to play, the women’s basketball team is on track to finish the conference with an undefeated record and have secured a share of the NACC title.

Just two road games are what is left of the regular season for the team and all sights are set for the end goal; the NCAA tournament.

“It’s been special knowing that we are conference champs.” said Senior Celia Arreola. “This team is special, and I know we will continue to make history. Coach Averkamp is always in game mode and does homework on the other teams.”

These winning ways have resulted in a 21-2 record and are getting votes to be nationally ranked.

The Eagles are not in short supply of individual talent either. Allison Michalski, Alex Fanning and Brittany Pitzer are all players who have dominated among the conference.

Michalski is 3rd for points per game, Fanning is 3rd in field goal percentage and1st in rebounds per game and Pitzer is 1st in 3-point percentage. They are big reason they have had so much thus far.

Although the future is bright, they are not looking too far forward.

“We’re going to go into every practice and game focused on the little details” Said Arreola. “The energy is always there, and we are constantly picking each other up.”

The next game is today at 7pm where the Eagles play Concordia University Chicago. The Cougars are not in playoff contention but will not be overlooked by anyone.