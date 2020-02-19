Sophia Mattimiro

Editor-in-Chief

For those who follow the online world of beauty celebrities, they are no outsider to scandal and controversy. 2019 was a year for YouTuber beauty guru scandals, and it would appear that 2020 doesn’t want to be left behind.

Jeffree Star recently announced another palette being released in his brand. The new palette, “Blood Lust”, is centered around different shades of purple eyeshadow, which Star claims that it has been something heavily requested by his fans. With the spotlight shining, Star has placed himself in yet another situation of criticism. His launch photo shoot included pictures of him wearing dreadlocks with laid edges, a hairstyle typically seen in black culture.

To make the situation worse, Star posted pictures of himself wearing cornrows over Valentines Day in Las Vegas, yet another hairstyle typically worn by the black community.

This is not his first time Star has come under fire for being racist, or having race-related issues. Racist remarks Star had made early in his career resurfaced years later, and this is not the first time he’s been accused of cultural appropriation with his hair style choice either. Star has made apologies in the past and claims he believes that racism is “disgusting, vile, nasty and embarrassing,” and yet fans are wondering why it still seems to be a reoccurring issue. One Twitter user commented saying “His apology has no substance. You cannot continue to do things like this and expect people to believe you’ve changed.”

Star has yet to comment on the latest backlash.