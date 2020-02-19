Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Trump has been making headlines after his decision to commute former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence. The former governor was charged with several felonies such as his attempt to sell a US Senate seat during the 2008 elections. He was sentenced to 14 years of prison and has been at the Colorado federal prison serving his time since 2012. This past week, Trump made a statement in which he stated “He (Blogjevich) served eight years in jail, that’s a long time, and I watched his wife on television, I don’t know him very well, I met him a couple of times, he was on for a short time on ‘The Apprentice’ years ago, seemed like a very nice person, don’t know him, but he served eight years in jail, there’s a long time to go. He’ll be able to go home to his family after serving eight years in jail, that was a tremendously powerful ridiculous sentence in my opinion.” *

*https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/story?id=69049748

The news on the coronavirus has yet to die down with more reports coming through. Several passengers aboard the Diamond Princess ship have been under quarantine in Yokohama Japan. Among the 3,711 passengers and crew, there have been 542 cases of the coronavirus so far. In an interview with USA Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that the 14-day quarantine actually did the opposite of what it was meant to do and more people got infected on the ship than needed. Several high-risk passengers who had already left the ship were transferred to medical centers in Nebraska, while others were taken to a biocontainment facility for preexisting conditions along with their symptoms.

*https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2020/02/18/coronavirus-jose-andres-provides-meals-diamond-princess-passengers/4788804002/

Rashaun Weaver, the 14-year-old suspect in the murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors has been charged with two counts of second degree murder, one count of first degree robbery, and three counts of second degree robbery according to Manhattan D.A Cy Vance. Weaver is being charged as an adult. Majors was stabbed to death back in December in Morningside park by three teenagers who attempted to rob her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital after calling for help from a nearby security guard. Along with Weaver, another 13-year-old boy was arrested, police are still looking for the third teenager.