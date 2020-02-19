Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Black History month celebrations lead back to early 1915 when Carter G. Woodson introduced “Negro History Week” in honor of commemorating the stories of prominent African Americans. During the abolition of slavery, Woodson founded the ASNLH (Association for the Study of Negro life and history) which led to the creation of National Negro History Week. This week is celebrated in numerous ways around schools and campuses and the celebrations involve emphasizing the stories of different moments in black history. History.com stated the 2020 Black history month theme to be “Africans Americans and the Vote” in honor of the 15th amendment of 1870 which allowed black men the right to vote*.

Benedictine celebrated MLK week this past month which honored the efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and aimed to reconnect the community to his original ideas and goals as well as award fellow BU students with the Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Scholarship. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day is the only national day of service. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the thought process was we wanted to do something that was more than just a day. We wanted to connect the entire community with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., so we did an inventory of our resources. From that, we planned some great programming that we hoped would benefit our on and off-campus community. King believed that we all can be great because we all have the ability to serve.” Stated Karl Constant in a letter to the editor.

Benedictine University’s BSU also has several events dedicated specially to Black History Month. Along with their annual Love and Excellence Formal which will be held in Goodwin on February 29th, 2020, BSU will also be hosting a Soul Food Dinner on February 20th, 2020. as well as a spirit week from February 25th through February 28th. Keep an eye out for their flyers to see how you can celebrate this month as well!

