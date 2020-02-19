Mia Flamini

Perspectives Writer

In the upcoming 2020 election, one candidate has been catching the attention of college students and future college students. This candidate, Bernie Sanders, is promoting a plan for free college. Bernie believes that the huge cost of higher education for American students is a national disgrace and he works hard to specially focus on lower-income students. The proposal would make two- and four-year public and tribal colleges and universities tuition-free and debt-free, and erase the roughly $1.6 trillion in student loan debt currently owed in the US, paid for by a tax on Wall Street. Bernie Sanders makes this one of his signature issues that he hopes to fix if he gets elected. The proposal would cost $2.2 trillion over 10 years, which Sanders says would be paid for with his Wall Street tax. He proposed a Wall Street speculation tax in 2016, which would raise small levies on buying and selling stocks, bonds, and derivatives. The federal government would give states and tribes at least $48 billion per year, through a two-to-one federal dollar match program, if states commit to eliminating tuitions and fees at public universities and colleges. To receive the federal funding, states and tribes would have to meet some requirements: Essentially, they’d have to show the Department of Education that they will maintain higher education and need-based financial aid funding and rely less on adjunct faculty to teach classes.

One women who works as a regional field director in the Bernie Campaign believes that we “are in a movement moment,” something described as a moment in history when many different movements are coming together to stand in solidarity with the Sanders movement. She recognizes he is the candidate who will fight tirelessly for all of our rights. She says that it is imperative for people to stand up and fight for what they believe in, because this is the time to put the people first. She follows closely with the Bernie mindset and truly believe and trust in his processes to change the United States for the better.

Chloe Smith, a senior at BenU states, “I will be voting for Bernie Sanders because I recognize that Sanders and this movement are fighting for all of us. He and the movement are fighting for policies that would completely transform and impact everyday working-class families. We need to have a movement and a candidate who is willing to fight for all of us, not just the special interest groups.”

Now it is time to ask yourself, do I believe and trust in the Bernie mindset and will I use my right to vote to make a difference in the future of our country?