Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

The Benedictine baseball team is another spring sport who enters the season with high expectations. Last year, the Eagles went 23-15 overall and had a conference mark of 14-8. That record was good enough for a third-place finish in the NACC.

This year, they hope to improve on that and then some. The Eagles want to prove that they can hang with the best teams in Division III. With most of the team returning from last year, it is realistic expectation.

“Our team goals for the season are to prove that we can play with anyone in the country.” Brendan Norberg said. “We want to hit that 30-win mark, win the conference and get the chance to play in a regional, super-regional and a world series.”

The Eagles will have the opportunity to play against some top teams. When they visit Florida, they will play a total of nine games against some great competition. They square-off against Webster University, who is currently ranked #2 overall in the d3baseball.com preseason poll. They will also face off against UW-Whitewater, who sits at #17 overall.

To prepare for those matchups, the coaching staff is working hard with the players. Led by Head Coach Adam Smith, the Eagles are having high energy practices.

“Coach Smith has done an awesome job preparing us for this upcoming season,” Norberg said. “Him and the rest of the coaching staff put countless hours of time and effort into building us to be the best team we can be.”

Robbie Dudzinski said, “Our coaches are preparing us for the season with specific practice to what needs to be worked on and focusing on the positives as we approach the season.”

The Eagles are also a strong team off the diamond and that is something they take pride in. The 42-person team spends a lot of time together outside of baseball.

“Our team chemistry is great.” Dudzinski said, “We are together outside of baseball all the time, helping each other with whatever we need. It is a family.”

Their season begins on February 28th with a three-game trip to sunny Westfield, Indiana.