Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

Lisle, IL – Despite the snow and chilly temperatures, spring sports are right around the corner. The first spring team to play at the Benedictine University Sports Complex is the men’s lacrosse team. They hope to improve on a 2019 campaign that saw them finish the year at an 11-4 record.

The Eagles ended up finishing third place in conference and this year they have their sights set on the top spot.

“Our team goal this season is to win conference,” said junior Brogan Hall. “We want to go undefeated in the conference and be conference champions. We’ve come up short the last couple of years but have been increasingly closer each year.”

They are matching their talk by doing whatever they can do to be successful. Their preseason training is rigorous and even includes team yoga sessions.

“Now that it’s somewhat warmer, we’ve been able to get out on the field more as well,” said Hall. “Typical week entails field practices the entire week, two days of morning lifts, and a full team yoga session.”

The Eagles only lost two seniors from last year. They return a lot of the team including Nic Perkins, who lead with 38 goals, and Thomas Tillett who lead the team with 78 points. Goalie Evan Kilbane is back in the net this season after snatching 106 saves.

The low roster turnover has allowed for good team chemistry.

“We’ll have a lot of experience on the field this year,” Hall added. “We only lost two seniors last year so there won’t be many new faces on the field. We all know each other’s strengths and that cohesiveness has helped build our chemistry both on and off the field as well.”

The Eagles have three home games in February with the first being against Adrian College on the 22nd.