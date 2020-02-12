Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

LISLE – Sights are set high as the 24th ranked Benedictine University men’s basketball team looks to finish as conference champs nearing the end of the season.

The Eagles are tied atop the NACC conference alongside Wisconsin Lutheran at 14-2 in conference play. The boys have clinched a tournament berth, but depending on how they finish will determine their seeding.

On January 11, BenU lost to Wisconsin Lutheran on the road 66-65 in a barnburner of a game. However, there is still a beacon of hope as they play them again at home on February 18 on senior day. This could be regarded as the biggest game of the season.

“The team is really starting to click more and more as the season progresses” Said Senior Eric Grygo. “The new guys and those who didn’t have a big role last year are stepping into some big shoes and really contributing towards our success this year. We are making sure to be an unselfish team and really buying into the bigger picture of team success over individual success.”

Of course, ending the season with a conference championship is the end goal, but how they get there is what matters and looking too far ahead is not what the Eagles are about.

“Although our focus is to be crowned conference champs, we are making sure to take it one game at a time” said Grygo. “Anybody can beat any team on any given day so we want to make sure that we’re going into every game focused and prepared so we don’t slip up in the tight conference race.”

The Eagles play their next game today at 7:00pm at the Milwaukee School on Engineering. MSOE is currently 4th in conference and is still trying to make a playoff push.