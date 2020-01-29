Amber Syed

Ariana Grande wore a voluminous dress that made her look like a princess. According to Hollywood Reporter, she had five nominations and also performed at the Grammys.

Billie Eilish was styled in head to toe Gucci. She wore a shirt with Gucci embroidery, the same embroidery on her joggers and also fingerless gloves. She also wore a green blouse underneath and metallic green shoes that matched the green in her hair. She also sported the Gucci logo on her long green nails. During the Grammys she took home the Big Four, or the awards for Best New Artist, Song, Record, and Album of the Year.

Lil Nas X was dressed in all fluorescent fuchsia. He was wearing an embroidered leather jacket, harness and trousers. He also wore the same colored western cowboy boots. For accessories he added a silk scarf on both wrists and the same fuchsia colored cowboy hat. During the Grammys he was a winner and also nominated for six other awards.

Lizzo wore a white gown with crystal embroidery to the red carpet. She styled this with a faux-fur long scarf. According to Insider, Lizzo wore four different outfits during the Grammys. She was also the opening performer at the Grammys.