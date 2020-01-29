Joey Spahn

Sports Writer

NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday. Nine people died in the crash.

According to two law enforcement officials Bryant was on his way to the Mamba sports academy with his daughter when the helicopter crashed

According to the New York Times, “The NBA sent a confirmation of Bryant’s and Gianna’s deaths to all teams and league employees Sunday afternoon.”

This is the most tragic loss the sports world has ever faced. Kobe is an icon throughout the entire world of sports but his name will never be forgotten.

In a tweet by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, he stated,” I hope we all remember that Kobe and Gianna have brought our country closer together than anyone has in a generation. Their memory truly is a blessing that we should build on.”

While Kobe is best known for being one of the greatest basketball players to ever touch the ball; his legacy and life after basketball is what has truly made him such a global figure.

This holds true with the city of Los Angeles. Fans gathered from all over to visit the Staples Center where Kobe gave them multiple championship banners. Chants of “Kobe” and “MVP” were echoing outside the arena to pay tribute to the man who gave them hope. The impact he had on everyone showed.

Kobe is one of basketballs most iconic and influential players in the modern era. He brought the Lakers organization five NBA titles, along with two Olympic gold medals, an MVP award and 18 All-Star appearances

Players from around the league payed their respect through social media and shared their stories they had about Kobe. Lebron James, who currently plays for the LA Lakers and had a close relationship with Kobe, shared to his fans how much this death has impacted his own life.

James post reads: “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to L.A. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man, I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”

“You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this (expletive) on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but I just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life”

The NBA cancelled the Lakers Clippers game that was supposed to take place this past Tuesday out of respect for all the players, fans and family members.