Andrew Tran

Perspectives Editor

Activity and exercise have always been emphasized as a focal point in the United States of America. As technology continues to develop, the activity levels in young adults has been changing. According to a report published by the CDC in January of 2020, it stated that all states and territories had more than 15% of people who were physically inactive. The researchers who wrote the report acknowledged that they collected data from 2015 and 2018 from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). This is a state-based telephone interview survey conducted by the CDC and other health departments.

The findings found from the heat map on the image above shows that the South has the highest rate of physical inactivity amongst adults with 28%, followed by the Northeast with 26%. After the Northeast, the Midwest follows closely behind with 25%, and the West has inactivity rate of 20%. The alarming areas on the map has to be states of Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Mississippi reported about one in three adults being physically inactive or 33%. Conversely, Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon, and the District of Columbia were the most active states in the US with less than 20% of inactive people which is shown by the green on the heat map. Illinois falls in the middle of this map which is surprising.

To summarize the report, the CDC warns about the health problems associated with the lack of activity. It has commented that physical activity is very important for the improvement of individual health. Healthy aging depends on how active a person can be each day. In addition, the CDC has discussed that active people have the tendency to live longer and are at less risk for serious health problems. For people who have chronic disease, physical activity can help to manage symptoms and prevent one-in-10 premature deaths. The 2018 Physical Activity guidelines Advisory Committee has noted at least 150 to 300 minute of moderate-intensity physical activity each week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. Since the year has arrived, now is a good time to start working out and maintaining activity! Get up and get moving!