Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash this past Sunday in Calabasas, California. Bryant and his daughter were on their way to an AAU basketball game with 9 other passengers when they were hit with sudden weather complications according to USA today*. The flight data presented foggy conditions that may have been the cause of the crash but there are still a team of investigators who are looking into the cause of the accident. Bryant’s friends and family will be holding a memorial in honor of the deceased, but the time and place are yet to be announced**.

Jamaica was hit with an earthquake that reportedly grazed Miami while a tsunami was observed in the Cayman Islands followed suit. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake caused several sinkholes to open up but there are no injuries or casualties reported as of yet. Several residents including Alec Putr, who resides in Grand Cayman, stated that while this was not the first earthquake he’s experienced, it was by far the worst. “Based on all available data, there is no significant tsunami threat from this earthquake. However, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter,” the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated. Several people in Cuba reportedly felt the aftermath of the earthquake as the capital had several buildings evacuated for safety precautions.

The much-feared coronavirus has reached a death toll of 13 with hundreds suffering with symptoms according to Chinese health officials. United Airlines has announced the suspension of flights to China. Chinese authorities have cities on lock down in order to reduce the spread of the virus and are currently working on opening a hospital with 1,000 beds according to the Washington examiner. According to the national post, health authorities in Toronto have also seen a case of the virus but have been working to reach those in contact with the virus or carriers. A couple in their mid 50s have been believed to be diagnosed with the virus, however, the Ontario ministry of health stated that they will continue testing the couple and those in contact with them for positive cultures.

