Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Halsey and Evan Peters, American horror Story actor, first made their relationship public in October of 2019. Halsey confirmed their relationship during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after Ellen pulled one of her classic stunts, creating a jump scare in the middle of her conversation with a guest.

After Halsey and Peters made their relationship public, they still kept their romance private and to themselves. According to Pop Buzz, being bipolar was one of the reasons why she decided to keep the relationship quiet.

After the silence about the relationship that lasted for almost 3 months, Halsey took to Instagram on Monday, January 20 to wish her boyfriend a special birthday with a heartfelt message. She wrote in her post “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it”. She posted this with a black and white picture from a photo booth, where they look adorable.