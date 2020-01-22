Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

UNION, NJ – Sitting at 6th in the nation, the Benedictine men’s volleyball team is hungrier than ever to make it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

Over the weekend, the Eagles competed in a successful road trip to New Jersey where they played at the ‘Clash at Kean’. Playing top division III programs like Kean University, Arcadia University and SUNY New Paltz, the Eagles were battle tested with tough competition early in the season.

The Eagles won their first two matches against Kean and Arcadia with scores of 3-0 and 3-1 but the matchup against New Paltz did not turn in favor for the Eagles.

New Paltz is currently ranked #1 in the nation after winning the NCAA division III championship last year. However, they did not go down without a fight with both squads going back and forth until New Paltz started a five-point run to finish off the last set. The final score of the match was 3-2.

“Playing SUNY New Paltz was a really awesome moment for the entire team” said junior setter Mike Legros. “We came into that match confident of our ability and it really showed in the first half of the match. The second half didn’t go as planned but the overall match went well.”

Legros and the rest of the team hope that playing such high caliber teams early is the edge that they needed to become a team that can compete in the NCAA tournament.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t on any of our minds” said Legros. “We didn’t have the result we wanted last year and are really hungry for a better result. The primary focus is the game ahead of us and not focusing too far in the future.”

The Eagles had a chance to make an impactful run into the NCAA tournament but were unable to due to the division II transition in 2018.

The Eagles next matchup is against Milwaukee School of Engineering this Friday in Milwaukee.