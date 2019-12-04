Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Rome Flynn was born on November 25, 1991 in Springfield Illinois. He went to Benedictine University on a basketball scholarship until a talent scout found him. Flynn was then working as a high fashion and runway model. At the same time, he sang, and played the guitar during his time at Benedictine University.

In May of 2015 he joined the cast of a CBS daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful. He also played roles in many other TV shows after that and even appeared on the TV movie TEN: Murder Island. According to Soap Hub, Flynn played Gabriel Maddox on How to Get Away With Murder since 2018, which was the same year he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor In A Drama Series. In 2019 He played Jesse in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.