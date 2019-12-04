Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Olivia Jade, 20 year-old, came back to YouTube after 9 months and told her subscribers on the video that she’s “been gone for a really long time”.

Olivia Jade left YouTube in May of 2019 when her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were in a college admissions scandal. According to Elle, they paid USC $500,000 to get their daughter in. the new charges accuse Olivia Jade’s parents of bribing USC for getting their daughters admitted into college. This also included the coaches and athletic officials recruiting the daughters as athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, which eased their admission.

Although the case is not completely resolved yet, Olivia Jade got the clear from her parents and lawyer team to come back on YouTube, although she was coached about what she was allowed to say. She also explained in her video that she wouldn’t be able to address her parent’s legal issues.