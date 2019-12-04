Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

DETROIT, MI – The Bears defeated the Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving to improve to 6-6 on the year. The Bears overcame a slow start to end the game with a 17-3 run. Mitchell Trubisky led the way with 338 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cordarrelle Patterson opened the feast with a 50-yard kickoff return that gave the Bears great field position. After a 14-yard run by David Montgomery he brought the ball up to the 10-yard line, with Trubisky connecting with Allen Robinson for the opening score.

The Lions responded by scoring on their next two drives to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Lions quarterback David Blough was impressive on those two drives. His first NFL completion was a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay. Blough followed that up with another touchdown to Marvin Jones, Jr.

Blough, who went undrafted in the 2019 draft, was making his first start after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel were unavailable due to injury. He ended the game with 280 passing yards.

The Bears tied the game at 17 with Jesper Horsted touchdown catch. The Lions responded right away with a field goal to put them up by 3 in the 4th quarter.

After trading punts, Trubisky led the Bears on a 9 play 90-yard drive that ended with a David Montgomery catching a pass in the end zone. The score put them up 24-20 with 2:17 remaining and Eddie Jackson intercepted Blough to seal the game with 29 seconds later.

The Bears gave fans a lot to be thankful for. The offense looked very impressive with 75 rushing yards from Montgomery and Trubisky completing 29 passes.

“We just got to quit making mistakes,” Trubisky said after the win. “When we quit doing that, I think we can be a pretty good offense. Just keep it simple, and hopefully we can keep this rolling.”

The Bears face off against the Dallas Cowboys this Thursday to try to continue their postseason push.