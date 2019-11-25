Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. These three days are after Thanksgiving and before Christmas to get all your holiday shopping done.

The day right after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, marks the start of all the holiday shopping people do. Before online shopping became popular, most people woke up early and went to stores where they had to shove and push other people around to get that one item you got up before sunrise for.

The day after Black Friday is dedicated to small businesses. It was first observed in the United States on November 27, 2010. Although there are not typically huge deals on this day like Black Friday, it is to promote local businesses and keep them thriving in the market.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to Cyber Monday. It’s basically like Black Friday but in the luxury of your own home and no people pushing you around. It was created by retailer to encourage people to shop online back in 2005, and it quickly became another big shopping days in the year.

Which day is the best day to splurge and buy all the things you’ve been eying all year long or the gifts to give during the holidays? Aren’t they all great?