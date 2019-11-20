Amber Syed

Taylor Swift called out music executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta for preventing her from using her old music in upcoming projects and the American Music Award’s where she is reportedly honored with artist of the decade this year. On November 14, Swift took to Twitter to let her fans know that the reason she was unable to perform songs prior to her latest album Lover, was because Braun and Borchetta weren’t allowing it. According to Teen Vogue they claimed, “they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year”.

Swift also called Braun a manipulator and bully, then later announced that she will be rerecording all her songs starting November 2020 because of her contract. Swift wrote, Braun and Borchetta will reportedly use her old music under certain circumstances such as, “If I [Taylor Swift] agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year”.

According to Teen Vogue, Justin Bieber, also one of Braun’s clients, shared a screenshot of a TMZ story on Instagram claiming that Big Machine is not trying to hold Swifts music hostage.

Other clients such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have yet to comment their opinions on this issue.