Sajina Jacob

News writer

The Benedictine Commuter Student Assistants put together a free Thanksgiving lunch in Coal Ben this past Tuesday afternoon. Commuters enjoyed a variety of seasonal staples, such as: mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and good old-fashioned pumpkin pie. The event was highly popular amongst the students with just under 300 students in attendance. Plans are already in place to bring back the event next year.

The Commuter Student Assistants started planning for this event back in September. From securing a location to getting the right amount of food, much thought and detail was put into this event.

Commuter Club president, Karolina Krol said “What inspired us to give such an event for commuters is to have commuters have a small lunch Thanksgiving with friends that are on campus. As well as have commuters to get together before finals start.” With finals quickly approaching, it is important to remember to relax and take care of oneself. Keep an eye out for the annual campus-wide Thanksgiving dinner coming up this Thursday.