Syeda Saberi

News Editor

South Dakota launched its antidrug campaign this past Monday and it’s been trending. The slogan “Meth. We’re on It” has many people intrigued with the campaign which aims to raise awareness about the prominent drug epidemic in the state. While the campaign itself is quite serious, twitter users tweeted their take on the slogan “I mean…did the state of South Dakota need to trademark ‘Meth. We’re on it.’ Like, they thought someone was going to try and steal it? Also, the official hashtags are cumbersome.” Stated user @dawashington. Many other twitter users have contributed to ridiculing the ad, but the state of South Dakota says the attention gained so far is the point. South Dakota has spent nearly five hundred thousand dollars on the campaign and released a statement regarding the slogan. “The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness — to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem,” stated Governor Kristi Noem.

*https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2019/11/18/meth-were-it-says-south-dakota-new-ad-campaign/

2 guards have been charged with being connected to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died August 10th, 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Epstein had hung himself in his cell while awaiting trial on several sex trafficking charges. The recent investigations found video footage of his cell in which no one entered during the hours of 10:30 pm to 6:30 am when guards were supposed to be making rounds every half hour. The two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were seen lounging at their desks, making rounds in the common area, and then signing off on the rounds sheet. They found Epstein in the morning during the allotted breakfast time. In an interview with the New York Times, the US attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman stated “The defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction.”

*https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/19/nyregion/epstein-prison-guards-arrested.html

A 16-year-old female has been arrested for planning to attack an African American church in Georgia on November 15, 2019. The minor attended Gainesville High School and made her plans public via a notebook that held her detailed layout. Students confiding in the school counselors stated that the 16-year-old was planning to commit murder at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church according to the news release made by the Gainesville PD*. “Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members. The church was immediately notified of the incident to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control” stated Chief Jay Parrish.

*https://www.instagram.com/p/B5DrHpygg58/

**https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/police-white-teen-girl-aimed-attack-black-georgia-67140224