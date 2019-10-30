Tim Folliard

Sports Writer

Kicking a field goal in wet and windy conditions is not an easy task. To add to the challenge, the game is on the line. But despite these challenges, freshman kicker, Tanner Mateus made the 18-yard field goal and Benedictine beat Eureka College in a slugfest 17-14.

Most of the game was played in heavy rain and windy conditions. The weather played a role in the Eagles game plan as they ran the ball 37 times on 45 offensive plays. Senior running back Josh Williams got most of the carries as he ran 23 times for 190 yards on the ground. He scored both of the Eagles touchdowns.

“The weather affected our game plan a lot, but we made the right adjustments and let our ground game win it for us,” junior wide receiver Dylan Leschewski said, “Josh Williams had a great day, along with the linemen up front. They really carried us to victory in the downpour of rain.”

The Eagles also were aided by a strong defense, which forced three incompletions on Eureka’s final drive to seal the game. Sophomore John Bryles led the defense with 12 tackles and Braxton White was second on the team with 11.

“We tried very hard to stop the run,” Bryles said. “Even with the good weather, it’s hard to pass on our secondary anyways.”

The win moved Benedictine to 4-0 in conference and 5-2 overall. This is an improvement from last year’s season as they went 3-4 in conference and 3-7 overall.

Benedictine’s biggest game of the season is next week against Aurora University. Aurora is also 4-0 in conference play and the winner of the game will likely be conference champions and go on to the NCAA playoffs.

“The goal for our team is to go into Aurora and come out with a victory in any way we can,” Leschewski said, “We are focusing all of our energy on this huge game.”