Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Transitioning your makeup looks from the hot summer days to chilly fall and winter looks is super simple this year. Some trends seen on the runway this year are classics from previous years that can’t go wrong, such as the deep red lip.

Red lips are a staple piece every fall and winter season. This year, ditch the glossy look and change it up by using a red matte lipstick or a stain. According to InStyle, you could press the color onto your lips with your finger to get that lived-in finish.

The 90’s fashion is not only coming back in clothing, it’s back in makeup too, especially with smoky neutral eyes. Selena Gomez was recently seen having a matte finish rather than a shimmery finish. It is a super easy way to change up your look and try it out for your new everyday go-to look.

Lip gloss is back to bring back your dewy lips. According to Harper’s Bazaar, dewy lips have been seen all over the runway this season. The new glosses will bring the nourishment and shine without the stickiness that used to get associated with glosses.